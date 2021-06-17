Fine+Rare’s new journal celebrates stories from the world of wine

Envisioned as a ‘journal of adjacencies’, Fondata brings the wine importer’s passion for the vine to life on the printed page and beyond

By

Founded in 1994, London-based Fine+Rare has established itself as one of the leading online platforms for buying and selling fine wine and spirits.

Writer and editor Gavin Lucas and creative director Alan Aboud first worked with the business on its rebrand several years ago. Publisher Patrick O’Connor has now brought the duo on board again to work on a new editorial platform designed to stand alongside the brand’s core work.

Launching initially in print, Fondata is envisaged as a ‘journal of adjacencies’, Aboud tells CR. “They wanted to create a media platform that talked about adjacencies, so it’s the luxury world that it occupies, whether that be watches, architecture or design,” he adds.

The journal will also sit seperately to the kind of news and content that the brand already puts on its website. “We’re not writing about how wine tastes or why you should buy it, [instead Fondata features] the kind of conversations you would have over a glass of wine with interesting people,” says Lucas.

Contributors to the debut issue include cultural figures such as outgoing GQ editor Dylan Jones and former Design Museum director Deyan Sudjic, as well as Adam Gopnik, Geoff Dyer, Nicholas Foulkes, and Julia Harding MW.

The journal also features bespoke display typography by Rick Banks of F37, photography by the likes of Caolan Barron, and illustrations by Sarah Jane Humphrey, Stewart Walton and Zebedee Helm.

Looking ahead, the team behind Fondata also have plans to create content for podcasts, Spotify playlists and even books which evoke Fine+Rare’s love of the vine.

frw.co.uk

Latest from CR

More from CR

The colourful world of Autumn de Wilde

The photographer and director has injected striking palettes into fashion photos, celebrity portraits, vibrant ads and her feature-length debut, Emma. She talks to us about navigating these different arenas and building worlds through music and colour

Why it pays for brands to go local

In an age of turbulence, brands are seeing the benefits of a localised approach over a global one. Here, Ben Sillence, strategy director at Lewis Moberly, explores what this may mean for designers and creatives

The ups and downs of being a hybrid creative

In today’s complex media landscape, creatives are often expected to work across multiple mediums. CR speaks to those who’ve broadened their practice to understand the benefits and challenges of the multi-disciplinary life

Behind the punchy covers of SZ Magazin

The weekly German newspaper supplement has a track record of publishing abstract and playful images. We talk to Thomas Kartsolis and Birthe Steinbeck from the art direction team about risk, deadlines and the joy of analogue tricks

The unstoppable rise of sneaker culture

A new show at the Design Museum is tracing the journey of the sneaker from sportswear staple to cultural icon. We explore how the marketing strategies of the biggest brands in the game have evolved hand-in-hand with the $80 billion industry

The Annual 2021: Trends and observations

Last year was dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, but we also saw a number of other trends and developments emerge in the commercial creative industries. Here, we examine what they might suggest for the future

How Aldi became Britain’s funniest supermarket

Social media sensation #FreeCuthbert is the latest example of how Aldi has used wit to appeal to customers and break through in a very crowded market. We speak to its long-time creative agency McCann UK about how the brand nails its relatable sense of humour

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham