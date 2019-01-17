A new photo series by art director Gem Fletcher and photographer David Ryle explores the world of stunt performers

“David has always loved the album art for Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish you were here’ so we have been hunting for an interesting fire project for a couple of years,” says Gem Fletcher. The classic Hipgnosis cover memorably featured Hollywood stuntmen Ronnie Rondell and Danny Rogers shaking hands on a backlot, with Rondell catching fire. In true Hipgnosis style, it was all done for real (as photographer Aubrey Powell told CR in this look through his archive).

“When we started looking into stunt work, we were both fascinated by the physical and psychological challenges demanded by the performer,” Fletcher says.