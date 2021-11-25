First judges for the CR Annual 2022 awards announced!

Taking in experts from across the fields of advertising, design, marketing and more, the judges for this year’s Annual awards are looking forward to seeing your work

Now in its 19th year, the Creative Review Annual celebrates the best in creative thinking. One of the most respected and trusted awards in the commercial arts, it serves to demonstrate the vital role that design and creativity plays for business in driving innovation and growth.

Each year it showcases the best work of the year from Advertising, Design, Digital, Film & TV, Gaming and much more. And as ever, we have lined up a stellar panel of judges to assess the work.

From the worlds of advertising and marketing, this includes Nils Leonard at Uncommon, Florence Bellison at BETC, Metz Bryan-Fasano at The Or, Scott Dungate at Wieden + Kennedy Tokyo, and Laurent Simon at VLMY&R. Client-side we are joined by the likes of Abba Newbery from Habito, James Gardner at Crocs, and Taymoor Atighetchi at Papier.

In design, our judges include Brian Collins at Collins, Lisa Smith at JKR, Sandrine Herbert at Method, Kate Dunn at MTV, and Sally Anderson at MetaDesign Beijing. There are also leading figures from production and VFX, including director Sarah Chatfield, Nic Akkinibosun at Mother, and Andrew Popplestone at Territory Studio. Plus there are more brilliant names too! See them all here. We will also be adding more names over the coming weeks.

All the winning work from the Annual 2022 will be showcased in the April/May 2022 print issue of Creative Review as well as online and across our social media. Through these channels it will reach a global audience of almost three million people from across brands, businesses and the creative industries. We’d love your work to be part of it.

Below are the key dates and info you need to know for entering the Annual 2022; please visit our awards website to download the entry pack and see all the winners from last year.

THE ANNUAL: KEY DATES

Entry deadline: December 10, 2021

Judging week: w/c January 26, 2022

The Annual is published: May, 2022

Event: Date and venue to be confirmed

ENTRY COSTS

Standard: £285+VAT per entry

Small organisations (10 or fewer employees/students/individuals): £175+VAT per entry

creativereview.co.uk/event/the-annual/