First-time photographers on what it means to be a teenager today

A group of London teenagers have staged an exhibition of photos exploring the pressures of youth, for a new strand of Exposure Gallery shows dedicated to mental health

Photographer: Yasmine Goumri

The photos were taken as part of a series of workshops organised by not-for-profit The Photography Movement, which uses talks, classes and exhibitions to create conversations around mental wellbeing.

The organisation worked with teenagers at the London Academy of Excellence Tottenham, teaching them the basics of using an SLR camera, setting up lighting, and inviting working photographers into the school to share insight on how they could use photography to express their emotions. At the end of the workshops, the students were set a summer brief to create a series of images exploring what it feels like to be a teenager in the modern world.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk