First-time photographers on what it means to be a teenager today
A group of London teenagers have staged an exhibition of photos exploring the pressures of youth, for a new strand of Exposure Gallery shows dedicated to mental health
The photos were taken as part of a series of workshops organised by not-for-profit The Photography Movement, which uses talks, classes and exhibitions to create conversations around mental wellbeing.
The organisation worked with teenagers at the London Academy of Excellence Tottenham, teaching them the basics of using an SLR camera, setting up lighting, and inviting working photographers into the school to share insight on how they could use photography to express their emotions. At the end of the workshops, the students were set a summer brief to create a series of images exploring what it feels like to be a teenager in the modern world.
