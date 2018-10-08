First-time photographers on what it means to be a teenager today

A group of London teenagers have staged an exhibition of photos exploring the pressures of youth, for a new strand of Exposure Gallery shows dedicated to mental health

By
Photographer: Yasmine Goumri

The photos were taken as part of a series of workshops organised by not-for-profit The Photography Movement, which uses talks, classes and exhibitions to create conversations around mental wellbeing.

The organisation worked with teenagers at the London Academy of Excellence Tottenham, teaching them the basics of using an SLR camera, setting up lighting, and inviting working photographers into the school to share insight on how they could use photography to express their emotions. At the end of the workshops, the students were set a summer brief to create a series of images exploring what it feels like to be a teenager in the modern world.

Why do I need to register?

Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:

Submit your work

Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.

Receive our newsletter

Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.

Subscribe for more from CR

Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.

Latest from CR

Jobs

View more

CREATIVE DESIGNER- BRAND

Berkshire