Experience a surreal night out with FKA twigs in her latest video

Ever wondered what it would be like to go clubbing with FKA twigs? The singer give us a good idea in her new collaboration with The Weeknd, Tears in the Club

Since first catapulting into the spotlight a decade ago, musician FKA twigs has been instrumental in defining her own image, especially when it comes to conceiving her intriguing music videos.

Her previous promos have incorporated everything from melancholic pole dancing and a CGI robo-dragon in Andrew Thomas Huang collaboration Cellophane, to a martial arts epic in Hiro Murai’s video for Sad Day – the culmination of three years of Wushu training undertaken by the singer.

Featuring The Weeknd, twigs’ latest single Tears in the Club was co-produced by Cirkut, El Guincho and Venezualan artist Arca, who has just released a slew of striking albums herself.

To bring the track’s visuals to life, twigs roped in self-taught filmmaker Amber Grace Johnson, best known for directing music videos for the likes of Jorja Smith and A$AP Rocky.

The promo opens with twigs lying on the ground as rain pours down on her, before she’s rescued by a group of dancers and transported on a hedonistic night out. Meanwhile, a teary Weeknd gazes on at the singer in a fishtank before reappearing in miniature form in an Alice and Wonderland-esque scene. It’s also accompanied by a trippy EP artwork, which depicts twigs’ distinctive facial features pieced together like a puzzle.

Aside from being a visual feast as we’ve come to expect from any twigs music video, it all feels eerily prophetic given how the new Omnicrom variant is ruining many of our festive party plans. Perhaps a cathartic night of tears in the club is what we all need right now?

Credits:

Director: Amber Grace Johnson

Production Company: Object & animal

DOP: Stuart Winecoff

Additional DOP: Gaul Psorat

Production Design: Spencer Graves

Stylist (FKA twigs): Matthew Josephs

Stylist (The Weeknd): Matthew Henson

VFX: Max Colt

3D Artist: SIM