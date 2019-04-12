Flying cars and drone deliveries: how transport design is changing

With self-driving cars poised to take over, designers have the potential to fundamentally alter our relationship with transport. CR spoke with PriestmanGoode’s Paul Priestman and Waymo’s Ryan Powell about what the future might hold

Flying cars have been a science fiction fantasy for decades, and although visions of traffic floating hundreds of feet above us are yet to become a reality, our relationship with transport is undoubtedly changing. Uber, car-sharing apps, and autonomous vehicles are all having an impact on the way we think about transportation and its role in our lives.

“It’s a really interesting moment with this whole area,” says designer and founder of PriestmanGoode Paul Priestman. “Car manufacturers are going through a transition, but still building cars for personal ownership. They’re not thinking about shared ownership and car sharing. I believe that we have to move away from the individual taking up so much space and causing pollution in cities. Car manufacturers need to think about how we can encourage people to share the same vehicles – because at the moment they’re not designed for sharing.”

PriestmanGoode is well acquainted with the psychological tricks designers employ for shared transport, which include angling seats away from one another, creating subtle divisions between people, using pop-up screens, and ensuring people aren’t sharing the same seat pad. The studio has created aircraft and train interiors, as well as waiting lounges, and the concept design for the first Hyperloop Passenger Capsule.

Priestman believes designers will face similar challenges as cars transition from private spaces to public ones. This means considering people’s personal space, their privacy, their ability to work on a laptop, plug devices in, and everything else that car manufacturers currently don’t cater for in individually owned cars.

Top image: still from PriestmanGoode’s Dragonfly film, exploring a concept for a fleet of delivery drones; above: Airbus airspace cabin interiors designed by PriestmanGoode

“I do think the motor industry is going through a bit of a crisis at the moment,” he says. “People aren’t buying cars. Young designers in my studio don’t even have driving licenses, let alone thinking about buying a car. There are amazing statistics about how much of the lifespan of a car is used as a moving vehicle, and how much it’s just sitting in the car park doing nothing. And all of that technology is just sitting there devaluing and deteriorating.”

Priestman says one route is for brands to take cars over. He describes a possible future where we order up travel on demand, using it as a kind of halfway house between shop and brand experience. “If you’re going shopping, you might call a Nike vehicle, or it might be Café Nero, and you subscribe to that brand so you can do something while you’re travelling.” In this scenario, transport would serve the same purpose as popping out to the café – giving people the chance to be around others, and enjoy a change in environment. It would also mean better use of the space that’s currently wasted in cars, removing the traditional steering wheel and seat layout, and replacing it with something more akin to public transport.

Priestman says this could address the issue of huge double decker buses going back and forth on fixed routes, often completely empty or packed to the gills with people. More than that, he believes offering public transport on demand could encourage people to socialise (although readers that have been on the tube or bus in London might feel differently).

“Public transport has the potential to become a community,” he told CR. “Just like if you go down to the shops, and you have to speak to other people, you begin to know people because you’re doing the same journey. It’s essential that vehicles like this are designed in the right way though. When you’re in an Uber sitting next to a stranger on the backseat, it’s not designed to share.”

Designers at self-driving technology development company Waymo are already having to answer questions around our changing relationship with vehicles, particularly how human riders and pedestrians will communicate with a driverless car.

“When you’re a passenger in a car driven by a human, there’s a lot of communication that happens between you and the driver that helps establish trust,” Ryan Powell, Head of Design at the company, told CR. “It can be direct like asking, ‘What route are you taking?’ or ‘Why aren’t you moving? The light is green’. It can also be indirect. A driver watching a person in a crosswalk may indicate they’re waiting for pedestrians. Repositioning their hands on the wheel could suggest they’re about to make a left turn. In fact, studies show that body language can account for more than half of all communication.”

Waymo, which started as a project at Google before spinning off in 2016, has focused on its cars’ user interface, using visual and sound design to let drivers know what the car can see and what its intent is, without overloading passengers with information. Its designers have had to consider what communication usually takes place outside of the vehicle – when a passenger might stop and chat with a human at the wheel – and consider how that can be translated into the app and in-car experience.

“With a self-driving car we need people to be very precise about where they are and where they’d like to be picked up and dropped off,” explains Powell. “In our app we use blue shaded regions to indicate where our cars can safely pull over at your location. If a short walk is require to one of these areas we’ll illustrated that clearly so riders have visibility on exactly where the car will pick them up. These things aren’t usually major challenges in traditional ride-hailing services, but when it comes to our self-driving service, these elements have greatly influenced our design decisions.”

Inside, Waymo’s vehicles – Chrysler Pacific minivans – might look much like any other car, but they’re hiding lidar, radar, and camera technology that gives them 360 degree views up to three football fields away. However Powell says the company’s industrial designers still wanted them to feel simple, honest, and approachable, and as such avoided any over-engineered or over-stylised details.

Screens on the back of the front seats lets riders see what the car can see, and highlights the vehicle’s trajectory. An extra ‘status layer’ communicates information including traffic light signals, stop signs, railroad crossings, speed limits, special zones and trip progress, which give riders insight into what the car is doing or ‘thinking’ – for example if it’s waiting for traffic to clear before making a turn, or waiting for pedestrians. Waymo also uses UX sounds, which let users know when their ride’s beginning, when their app’s been updated or if they’ve left the door open.

“Today, as designers we often over-index on the amount of visual information we present to users – relying too much on screens,” says Powell. “When thinking about our rider experience there’s so much more that we can add to it by engaging other non-visual senses.”

Currently, it’s only residents of Phoenix, Arizona, that can experience Waymo’s self driving cars, through its self-driving taxi service which launched in the city in 2018. But Powell says the company has an ambitious vision for the future.

“When we imagine the next 10 to 20 years ,the world will likely be one where you have access to an entire fleet of vehicle choices that are tailored to each type of trip you want to make. You can even begin to reimagine the very idea of what a vehicle is, because they no longer have to be designed around the driver. They can be designed for specific purposes. There might be a design that’s great for napping, one perfect for watching movies, one as a mobile office, or even just one for those times you’re moving into a new place.”

“With this new type of mobility it becomes easier to imagine a world where so many elements of daily life get better: access to job opportunities, health care, and education just to name a few. We’re just at the start of what I believe is going to be the biggest transformation of our lifetimes. As designers, that’s what excites us and reminds us just how fortunate we are to be working to make this happen.”

And it’s not just self-driving cars designers will have to think about. Priestman says his studio is also looking into delivery drones that can ease congestion on the roads – caused by our insatiable thirst for Amazon packages – as well as covered city-wide walk lines, that would encourage us to use our own feet instead of public transport.

And what about the flying cars? Priestman says it’s a subject that comes up every week with clients.

priestmangoode.com; waymo.com