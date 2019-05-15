Discover emerging photographers handpicked by Foam Talent

Foam Talent 2019 brings its travelling exhibition to London, showcasing the thrilling next generation of visual artists from around the world

Arriving at Beaconsfield Gallery Vauxhall, the Foam Talent exhibition unites 20 emerging international visual artists in a showcase that spans subject matters far and wide, from socio-political themes to the minutiae of daily life.

Among the artists exhibiting is Ghanian photographer Eric Gyamfi, who won this year’s Foam Paul Huf Award for his “diverse artistic approach, the immersive nature of his work, and the combination of highly personal subject matter with an underlying political message,” according to Foam.

Also showing is returning artist Maisie Cousins, who in the past few years has burst on the scene with her unflinchingly garish, grotesque images. Elsewhere, Valentine Bo and Sophie Gabrielle both meddle with the human form in their respective work, and emerging figures like Thomas Hauser and French brother duo Durimel feature as well.

The exhibitors join an impressive selection of Foam Talent alumni from the competition’s 12 year history, including Juno Calypso, Alex Prager, and Vasantha Yogananthan.

Foam Talent 2019 runs from May 16 – June 16 at Beaconsfield Gallery Vauxhall; foam.org