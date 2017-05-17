Foam Talent exhibition showcases photography’s rising stars

Lucas (2016) from Stefanie Moshammer’s series The Land of Black Milk. The series offers a vibrant portrait of life in Rio de Janeiro. “Rio de Janeiro is not so much one city as different worlds. Multiplied realities of one place and the space in between. A two-ness, two warring ideals in one body with an inherently split personality,” says Moshammer. See more images from the project at stefaniemoshammer.com ©Stefanie Moshammer

Each year, Amsterdam photography museum Foam puts out an annual talent call to identify the industry’s rising stars. This year, it received over 1400 submissions from 75 countries and has selected 24 photographers to feature in a touring exhibition.

Foam Talent opens today at Beaconsfield Gallery Vauxhall and coincides with the arrival of photography festival Photo London. (The exhibition was previously shown in New York.)

The month-long show features a diverse range of work – from Stefanie Moshammer’s vibrant images of Rio’s favelas to Daisuke Yokota’s stunning experiments with light, heat and film. More than 100 images are on display and span documentary, portraiture, reportage and more conceptual projects.

Foam says the show is an assessment of the current state of photography with a range of artistic approaches that reflect recent developments in the medium.

Photographers are also featured in Foam Magazine’s Talent Issue – you can order copies here.

Foam Talent opens at Beaconsfield Gallery Vauxhall, London UK on May 18 until June 18. The gallery is open from 11am – 5pm, Wednesday-Sunday. See beaconsfield.ltd.uk for visitor details and a full list of featured artists.

Vogue Italia 2015 from Louise Parker’s series Pieces of Me. Parker – a former model – creates striking photo montages using images of herself taken from magazines. The series reflects on fashion’s role in shaping our perceptions of beauty. It is also focused on ownership – by creating ‘self portraits’ with appropriated imagery, Parker is taking back control of her image. More from the series at louisebparker.com © Louise Parker

Capitol Growth (2015) by Felicity Hammond. The large-scale collage combines images of industrial decay and urban development – construction sites and obsolete buildings are juxtaposed with images of luxury apartments. Hammond says it is both utopic and grotesque, exploring a space “in which reality is fused with the virtual world … where manufacturing and industrial processing has been discarded and where computer-generated imagery of luxury stands in its place”. felicityhammond.com © Felicity Hammond

Erbgericht untitled 9 by Berlin-based artist Andrea Grützner. The series features images of a traditional guest house in rural Germany. “The house is – as the cultural centre of the village – a projection screen for generations of memories and emotions,” explains Andrea Grützner. “As a guest with both familiarity with the area, and yet a feeling of alienation from it, I enter into a visual dialogue with this special building which has cast a spell over me for many years.” More from the series at andreagruetzner.de ©Andrea Grützner

Marines deported from US for marijuana trafficking (2015) from the series Archivo Muerto Arhivo Iluminado by Andres Felipe Orjuela. Orjuela is based in Colombia and uses press archive photos. He scans images and prints them out in black and white before adding paint to recreate the original © Andres Felipe Orjuela

Mbagne (2016) by Sofia Ayarzagoitia. Ayarzagoitia’s work combines elements of documentary and performance and she often has a close relationship with her subjects – for Mbagne, she photographed a friend posing with various props and items of clothing. The series is shot on 35mm film. sofiaayarzagoitia.com © Sofia Ayarzagoitia

Untitled, 2013, New Orleans, USA from Jack Davison’s series 26 states © Jack Davison. Davison travelled across the US after graduating from university (where he studied English Literature), shooting scenery, buildings and people he discovered along the way. You can read our interview with Davison from CR’s 2016 Photography Annual here. © Jack Davison