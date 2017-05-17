Foam Talent exhibition showcases photography’s rising stars

Each year, Amsterdam photography museum Foam puts out an annual talent call to identify the industry’s rising stars. This year, it received over 1400 submissions from 75 countries and has selected 24 photographers to feature in a touring exhibition.
The month-long show features a diverse range of work – from Stefanie Moshammer’s vibrant images of Rio’s favelas to Daisuke Yokota’s stunning experiments with light, heat and film. More than 100 images are on display and span documentary, portraiture, reportage and more conceptual projects.
Foam says the show is an assessment of the current state of photography with a range of artistic approaches that reflect recent developments in the medium.
Photographers are also featured in Foam Magazine’s Talent Issue – you can order copies here.
Foam Talent opens at Beaconsfield Gallery Vauxhall, London UK on May 18 until June 18. The gallery is open from 11am – 5pm, Wednesday-Sunday. See beaconsfield.ltd.uk for visitor details and a full list of featured artists.
Published this month is a new book documenting the design work of Hipgnosis, the studio behind iconic album covers for Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Peter Gabriel, The Police, Paul McCartney, AC/DC and many more. The book features contemporary reflections by Aubrey Powell on the 373 covers produced by the studio, as well as this archive text, from 1977, in which the late Storm Thorgerson explains the creation of 10cc’s album Deceptive Bends.
When it comes to exploring issues around ageing, our changing relationships with our parents and, yes, death, photography is a natural medium to use. But doing so without being mawkish, overly sentimental or bleak is a very difficult line to tread. Antonia Wilson talks to three photographers who have taken on this challenge, producing moving, highly personal bodies of work