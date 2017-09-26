The Folio Society releases illustrated Philip K Dick dual edition

The publisher’s new edition of Philip K. Dick’s Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? and A Scanner Darkly is the latest visual exploration of the late writer’s work, illustrated by Chris Skinner and Andrew Archer, respectively

As an author and one of the most revered writers of science-fiction, Dick’s work has always had a rich existence beyond the printed page. A list of filmed adaptations of his novels and short stories, for example, runs to several entries.

It includes Blade Runner (based on Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?) and Total Recall (based on We Can Remember It For You Wholesale), while Minority Report, Paycheck and A Scanner Darkly have also all been adapted for the big screen (and kept their original titles).

The cover of The Folio Society edition of Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep and A Scanner Darkly by Philip K Dick with illustrations by Chris Skinner (shown on right) and Andrew Archer (left) © Chris Skinner / © Andrew Archer 2017

Illustration by Andrew Archer from The Folio Society edition of A Scanner Darkly by Philip K Dick © Andrew Archer 2017

More recently, The Man in the High Castle, based on Dick’s novel of 1962 become a hit TV series for Amazon Studios in 2015, while this year has seen Channel 4’s Electric Dreams series of adaptations (currently airing) and a Blade Runner 2049 sequel set for release in October (the original Blade Runner film was released shortly after Dick’s death in 1982).

Illustration by Andrew Archer from The Folio Society edition of A Scanner Darkly by Philip K Dick © Andrew Archer 2017

According to The Folio Society, in homage to Dick’s writing the new illustrated double edition of two of his most famous stories is bound in “the ‘tête-bêche’ binding style popular with early pulp publishers”. As you’d expect, with all the care and attention put into a Folio release, the price of the collection (£75) doesn’t quite remain in the world of the pulp novel, but its a unique object that cleverly honours two of Dick’s most distinctive worlds.

Illustration by Chris Skinner from The Folio Society edition of Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep © Chris Skinner 2017

Illustration by Chris Skinner (on left) and Andrew Archer (right) from The Folio Society edition Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep and A Scanner Darkly by Philip K Dick © Chris Skinner / © Andrew Archer 2017

