Fontsmith brings its Brandfont service to life with new book series

The type foundry’s exclusively licensed font service has been reimagined in print form by Thompson Brand Partners, and offers a deep dive into its library of more than 500 fonts

Launched in 2016, Brandfont is Fontsmith’s bespoke service aimed at big agencies and brands based all over the world. Focused on creating exclusively licensed fonts for different companies, the service is now used by the likes of British Gas, BBC, UEFA Champions League and Sainsbury’s.

To mark Fontsmith’s 20th birthday in 2017, the type foundry decided to create a more permanent version of its burgeoning Brandfont service. The end result is a case-bound book series comprising three titles, and a fourth standalone Font Library Book.

