Nicolai Fuglsig directs dynamic new Ford ad

The new spot, created by AMV BBDO, places Ford courier vans at the heart of business life, in order to highlight the brand’s FordLiive maintenance service

By

While the target market for the ad is quite specific – it is aimed at businesses who run fleets of vans – it’s an absorbing watch as a series of red vans take the role of circulating blood that is keeping the ‘beating heart’ of business alive.

Behind the successful functioning of the system, according to the ad, is FordLiive, a new service to help identify issues with vans that might result in downtime – apparently the highest cost for running a fleet of vehicles.

There is something a touch Orwellian about the sight of thousands of identical vehicles flowing through the city streets, but the ad is also a feat of choreography, which Fuglsig devised initially by using toy vans in order to work out the synchronised movement.

The campaign was then shot in Madrid during lockdown in December 2020, and filmed entirely by drone or helicopter, with no static shots in the entire film. Accompanying the visuals is a composition by Mint Royale, which provides the soundtrack.

Credits:
Creative agency: AMV BBDO
CCO: Alex Grieve
ECDs: Nadja Lossgott, Nicholas Hulley
Creative director & writer: Martin Loraine
Production company: MJZ
Director: Nicolai Fuglsig
Post-production: nineteentwenty

