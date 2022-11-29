Form May Follow Function, But Engagement Always Leads

Designers the world over are devoted to the concept of form following function. But, argues We Are Pi’s Rick Chant, the world of the 21st century requires the addition of engagement to truly break through

As an architecture major, I am well versed, maybe indoctrinated, with the design principle ‘form follows function’. A principle associated with the birth of modern architecture at the turn of the 20th Century and equally relevant to every aspect of creativity and design.

Whether you are concepting a city masterplan, designing a library, creating packaging, an in-store experience, a Web3 activation or a product drop that straddles different realities, the principle suggests that the customer experience is the nucleus that everything else surrounds. In other words, the functionality leads, what it looks like – follows.

However, at the turn of the 21st century, with the competition for audience attention being described as the ‘New Oil’ – the world’s most precious resource – does the principle still hold true or has another contender entered the ring? Can it be argued that both form and function are nothing without engagement?