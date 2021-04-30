Formula E looks to inspire change in epic new ad

Created by Uncommon Creative Studio, the spot borrows the voice of 20th century sci-fi writer Arthur C Clarke to emphasise the role of sport as a force for good

By

Since its inception in 2014, electric-powered motor racing brand Formula E has struggled to attract motorsport enthusiasts to the same extent as its F1 counterpart.

Its 2018 rebrand by Prophet looked to combat this problem, focusing on the unique proposition of its races taking place on the streets of the world’s major cities.

To mark its first season as an official FIA World Championship, Uncommon Creative Studio’s new ad for Formula E focuses on its mission for sustainable human progress.

Based on the new brand positioning ‘Change. Accelerated’, the film was shot by Marcus Söderlund, the director behind cinematic music videos for the likes of the XX and Miike Snow.

Filmed entirely in-camera, the cinematic spot is captured from the perspective of a Formula E car looking at spectators lining city-centre streets around the world.

The film is voiced by legendary 20th century sci-fi writer and futurist Arthur C Clarke, a man who as early as the 1960s predicted many of the things we take for granted in our modern world, from the internet to AI.

Married with a recording of Clarke speaking with the BBC at the New York World’s Fair in 1964, the film reflects Formula E’s ambitions to drive towards a more positive and sustainable future.

“The power of sport has always played a role in moving the world forward,” says Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon.

“More than any fly poster or political rant, sport can hold a mirror up to problems in our society and raise the attention needed to help create real change. The sentiment behind ‘Change. Accelerated’ is all about progress — Formula E is at the forefront of creating a sustainable force for good in the racing industry.”

Credits:
Creative Studio: Uncommon
Production Company: Academy
Director: Marcus Söderlund
DOP: Daniel Voldheim
Post-production: ETC
VFX: Fasa

