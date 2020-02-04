This month, the iconic London shop is taking immersive experiences to the next level by inviting visitors down the aisle in store

With brick and mortar stores facing ongoing battles to stay afloat, immersive experiences have become all the rage in a bid to offer customers what rival websites and apps can’t. Of course, Fortnum & Mason is no stranger to creating fun experiences, thanks in particular its decadent themed window displays and clever use of design (customer experience director Zia Zareem-Slade talked to us about her approach here).

While the iconic Piccadilly department store is used to producing eye-catching displays, it has taken the concept of in-store experiences and run with it for its month-long Chapel of Love installation, where visitors can get married, engaged, toast an anniversary or renew their vows. If Fortnum’s was once known for being a Christmas destination for tourists, this year it seems to have its eye on Valentine’s Day.

Though Fortnum & Mason was already a registered venue for wedding ceremonies, the Chapel of Love is London’s first in-store wedding installation, and will run throughout February – historically the most romantic month in the calendar year.

The chapel runs across three floors of its atrium, and is designed around the central spiral staircase. Adorned with pastel hues, the installation is a more toned-down affair than the louche Elvis-themed Vegas styling that you might expect from a venue called the Chapel of Love – though the flashy red carpets and neon sign ought to satisfy fans of the casino aesthetic.

Chapel of Love is open at Fortnum & Mason until 29 February 2020; fortnumandmason.com