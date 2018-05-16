Four weddings and a great piece of branded content

This new documentary film from Nikon, the Guardian and Pi Studios does a great job of turning a product demo into an engaging, emotional piece of film, while examining the stories of four extraordinary weddings.

By

In case you’ve been trapped under something heavy and haven’t heard the news, there’s a wedding taking place in the UK this weekend. Brands and marketers in their thousands are trying to get in on it, producing merchandise ranging from a china KFC Royal Wedding bucket to, um, an interesting pair of swimsuits.

In comparison to the other wedding-themed fare around, this new piece of branded content for Nikon does a more elegant job of introducing the subject, while avoiding any mention of that wedding at all.

