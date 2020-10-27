Creative Collaborators: Frank Lebon and Molly Manning Walker

Next up in our series examining what makes for a successful creative partnership, we speak to Frank Lebon and Molly Manning Walker about the all-important director-DP dynamic

By

Whether you are making a low budget music video or a blockbuster film, one thing that all productions have in common is their emphasis on collaboration. This is true for every role from a producer through to a production designer, but one of the most important collaborations on set is undoubtedly between the director and the director of photography.

Frank Lebon and Molly Manning Walker are a prime example of the successful director-DP relationship, have worked together consistently over the last few years on everything from ads for Gucci and adidas to music videos for A$AP Rocky and Mount Kimbie.

The duo were first introduced via a mutual friend, after Lebon decided to enlist the help of a DP for a short film that he was working on. “My really old friend Nat had just got accepted into this school called the National Film and Television school, and I also heard that Molly been accepted into NFTS – two of the youngest people to be accepted that year. I just thought it was such a mad coincidence that two people I knew had been accepted into this prestigious school at the same time,” he says.

