Fredrik Tjaerandsen’s fantastical fashion

Fredrik Tjaerandsen’s degree show collection was an Instagram sensation, with balloon-like inflatable garments that combined fashion and performance. We talk to the designer about his work and what he plans to do next

Fredrik Tjaerandsen’s work has been all over Instagram this summer. The Womenswear Design graduate received a standing ovation at his Central Saint Martins degree show – no mean feat when you consider that Saint Martins has tutored some of the fashion industry’s biggest names, from Stella McCartney to Alexander McQueen, Grace Wales Bonner and Hussein Chalayan.

His collection – a series of colourful latex garments – blurred the lines between fashion, sculpture and performance. Models walked the catwalk encased in transparent balloon-like bubbles, before releasing a catch that caused them to deflate and transform into differently shaped outfits.

The collection caught the attention of fashion titles from Vogue to i-D. Tjaerandsen has since gained over 90,000 new followers on Instagram and received both the l’Oreal Professionel Young Talent Award and the MullenLowe NOVA Award for his work.