TBWA\Paris has created the minimalist, pop-coloured poster campaign, which directs hungry motorists to get their nearest McDonald’s fix

While most brands tend to stick to the tried and tested method of whacking a logo and an arrow on a poster to direct customers to their closest outlet, McDonald’s has taken a more novel approach with its latest campaign.

Created by TBWA\Paris, the campaign features a series of simple, brightly coloured posters that transform the instantly recognisable McDonald’s French fries into directional arrows for motorists.

It’s not the first minimalist directional campaign from the fast food chain. McDonald’s Canada recently made clever use of its golden arches as a wayfinding system on billboards, and TBWA\Paris took minimalism to new extremes by boldly doing away with the food entirely in another colourful poster campaign.

Credits:

Agency : TBWA\Paris

Executive Creative Directors : Benjamin Marchal, Faustin Claverie

Art Directors : Camille Roulant, Emile Chiumino