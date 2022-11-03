Image shows an animated dog toy and Christmas ornament in the M&S 2022 Christmas ad

French & Saunders reunite for M&S Christmas spot

The comedy duo have lent their voices to two characters in the retailer’s seasonal ad campaign, which will include new weekly instalments until the end of the year

By

Last year, M&S brought its Percy Pig mascot to life in animated form for the first time, showcasing him alongside Dawn French who starred as a fairy ornament in the retailer’s Christmas ad campaign.

Percy Pig, which was voiced by actor Tom Holland, is nowhere to be seen this time around, however. Fairy is back though, and she’s joined by Duckie, a downtrodden dog toy voiced by French’s long-time comedy partner, Jennifer Saunders.

The ad demonstrates that M&S clearly aims to tread the line this year between heartwarming Christmas narrative – the campaign will reveal a new part to the story each week until the end of the year – and hardcore product placement.

While French and Saunders, and some lovely doggie character design, bring a lot of charm, the real star of this ad is the food, with the brand hoping a bit of good old-fashioned ‘food porn’ will remind everyone why it’s worth spending a bit more for their product this Christmas.

Latest from CR

More from CR

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Ideas for people who hate advertising

Pancho Cassis, the global CCO of ad agency David, is known for campaigns that surprise and subvert expectations. He talks to us about getting the best out of his teams and why he advocates for cautious growth

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

3D/INTERIOR DESIGNER

LEICESTER