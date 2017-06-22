Photographers Charlie Kwai and Charlotte Jansen and musician Rina Sawayama will discuss their work at 52 Insights’ Fresh Faces event in London next week

From Charlie Kwai’s series Overtime. See more of Kwai’s work at charliekwai.com

Fresh Faces takes place on June 28 at Second Home in East London and is hosted by science and culture magazine 52 Insights. Charlotte Jansen, Rina Sawayama and Charlie Kwai will discuss their work, the state of the creative industries today and how artists can respond to disruption in the world.

Jansen is editor-at-large at Elephant Magazine and the author of Girl on Girl: Art and Photography in the Age of the Female Gaze, which looks at female artists using photography to explore gender, sexuality and feminism. She also writes for The Guardian, Dazed, Wallpaper* and AnOther.

Kwai is a street photographer known for his candid shots of London life. His Overtime project captures the daily grind of businessmen in the City of London while Tro Tro documents Ghana’s public transport system.

From Charlie Kwai’s series Made in China

Musician Rina Sawayama’s work often explores our fixation with digital media and the internet. She was recently featured in The Fader’s list of 13 Artists You Need to Know About in 2017 and her debut album is due out later this year.

Rina Sawayama

The event is free for members of Second Home and costs £3 for non-members. You can order tickers here.

52-insights.com