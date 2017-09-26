From Shoreditch to the Shires, why Millennials are on the move

Unaffordable house prices, the growth in desktop businesses and the ability to work from anywhere are prompting many creatives to move to the country, or at least to provincial towns and cities. But, asks Miriam Rayman, is the countryside – particularly its housing stock and its tech infrastructure – ready for this influx of Millennial ‘Rurbanites’?

Why am I being asked to register with CR?

Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with other parties, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:

Submit your work

Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in print.

Access our full archive

This site contains over 10 years’ of CR content, including magazine articles. Register to gain full access to everything.

Receive our newsletter

Our daily update of the biggest stories in creativity, as curated by the CR team, delivered direct to your inbox

More from CR

Creative Leaders on Stress in the Workplace

We talked to three of this year’s CR Creative Leaders 50 – Anna Higgs of Ink Factory, Ken Kirton of Hato and Resh Sidhu of Framestore – about how they manage stress, in themselves and colleagues, within the workplace

Jobs

View more

Senior Creative Designer

Monddi Design Agency

Head of Digital Content

Red Sofa London

Make the most of CR