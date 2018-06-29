From spritzes to sprites: Campari’s advertising legacy

Some of Italy’s foremost designers made work for Campari, creating hand-painted belle epoque posters and surreal images of bright red bottles with legs. A new exhibition celebrates the brand’s visual heritage

Six decades of advertising and ephemera is brought together at the show, which is hosted by London’s Estorick Collection of Modern Italian Art. The work – which is drawn from Campari’s own extensive archive of 3,000 pieces – reflects the stylistic influence of each era. Early posters depict elegant drinkers enjoying an aperitif or carefully poised arrangements of hand-painted bottles and glasses, but these quickly gave way to more striking imagery in the 1920s such as the Campari clown (or sprite, as it’s known.)

