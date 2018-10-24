From start-up to chain: rebranding Wahaca

The new identity reflects the brand’s growth from London restaurant to national chain – and aims to position Wahaca as a place for “sunny and vibrant” food 

By

Thomasina Miers and Mark Selby opened their first Wahaca restaurant in 2007. At the time, good Mexican food was hard to come by in London, and the pair were keen to show that there was more to the country’s cuisine than nachos and fajitas. The brand has since grown into a national chain, with 18 branches in London plus restaurants in Cardiff, Brighton, Bristol, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Manchester and Southampton.

With vibrant interiors, murals, and dishes inspired by popular street food, Wahaca’s restaurants aimed to bring the colours and flavours of Mexico to the UK high street. Over the past 11 years, the brand has helped change perceptions of Mexican cuisine and paved the way for new Mexican restaurants, pop-ups and street food stands in London and further afield.

This week, Wahaca launched a new visual identity created by London studio Without. The brand has introduced a new logo – an image of a fist holding a taco – along with a new typeface, a reduced colour palette and a refined tone of voice.

