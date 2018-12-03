From the crawl to the cantina: how Star Wars was designed
The wild success of Star Wars often overshadows the vast creative effort that went into making it. A new book from Taschen explores how its characters, costumes, worlds and props were created
It’s been over 40 years since Star Wars burst into our lives, but the mania that surrounds it shows no sign of dying down. The original trilogy had a longlasting influence on filmmaking, and kickstarted a new creative era for Hollywood. But while a whole generation knows the stories by heart, less people are aware of the work of the conceptual designers and artists that shaped the films’ look and feel – doing everything from designing and building spaceships, to sketching out characters’ costumes.
Taschen’s The Star Wars Archives takes a deep delve into the original trilogy, with 300 image-heavy pages that go behind-the-scenes of the making of each film. Alongside this, author Paul Duncan has interviewed George Lucas, who shares a firsthand account of his early years and his time working on the Star Wars trilogy.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.