Funky Buddha sets up the Manatee Derby to promote seltzer

In one of the more bizarre ad campaigns we’ve seen this year, Funky Buddha Premium Hard Seltzer set up the fictional Manatee Derby to sell cans of seltzer and raise awareness of the plight of manatee

By

The Manatee Derby took place earlier this week, and can be viewed below on a nine-minute YouTube film that certainly makes for one of the weirdest (yet surprisingly compelling) marketing campaigns of late.

The campaign is a partnership between the Funky Buddha brand and the Save the Manatee Club, a non-profit that aims to support the mammal, which is listed as vulnerable at the international level by the IUCN World Conservation Union. The link between the companies is Florida, which is home to both Funky Buddha (though the brand has recently also expanded to eight other US states) and the manatee, which is the official marine mammal of the state.

The partnership has resulted in the Manatee Derby, a very tongue-in-cheek event, which sees jockeys supposedly riding the sea mammals in a race. As human activity is one of the major issues for the manatees and their habitats, this is clearly all in jest, a point that is made both in statements onscreen throughout the race, and in the very lo-fi way the jockeys are placed on the manatees in VFX.

It’s all very silly but with a witty host and a half-time appearance by N Sync’s Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, plus the race itself, it’s all strangely entertaining.

Additionally, as part of the event and partnership, Funky Buddha will donate $30,000 to the Save the Manatee Club to support research and rescue efforts, and until June 30, the brand will also be matching donations to the non-profit up to $20,000. Fans of the Manatee Derby can donate at manateederby.com.

Credits:
Agency: The Community
Founders/Chief Idea Officers: Joaquin Molla, Jose Molla
VP, ECD: Ricky Vior
Creative Director: Cora Perez Fernandez
Associate Creative Director: Aaron Zimroth
Production Company: Casta Diva
Director: Julian Montesano

Latest from CR

More from CR

The unstoppable rise of sneaker culture

A new show at the Design Museum is tracing the journey of the sneaker from sportswear staple to cultural icon. We explore how the marketing strategies of the biggest brands in the game have evolved hand-in-hand with the $80 billion industry

The Annual 2021: Trends and observations

Last year was dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, but we also saw a number of other trends and developments emerge in the commercial creative industries. Here, we examine what they might suggest for the future

How Aldi became Britain’s funniest supermarket

Social media sensation #FreeCuthbert is the latest example of how Aldi has used wit to appeal to customers and break through in a very crowded market. We speak to its long-time creative agency McCann UK about how the brand nails its relatable sense of humour

Does Design Twitter need a code of ethics?

Snarky comments do little to help the creative industry, but can Twitter be salvaged as a place for useful design discourse? Nicole Phillips and Craig Oldham discuss how to deal with negativity, and whether design Twitter needs a dose of online etiquette

Navigating a career as a self-taught creative

Photographer Luis Alberto Rodriguez and designer Jordi Ng both forged a career without a formal arts education. They reflect on how they learned their craft, coping with insecurity and what taking an alternative route has brought to their practice

Who will win the online education arms race?

E-learning, bootcamps and workshops are all booming, but what does it take to survive long term in the world of learning? Mastered’s Perri Lewis and SuperHi’s Rik Lomas discuss the big questions education providers face

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham