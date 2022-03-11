The Future Issue of Creative Review is out now!

The February/March issue looks at what new technologies may mean for creativity, and how brands, educators and creators are thinking about the future – including CR as we unveil some changes of our own

By
Creative Review Future Issue magazine cover by Claudia Rafael

The advertising and design industries have always been obsessed with the future, but this infatuation has entered warp speed over the past six months or so, since the mainstream arrival of the metaverse and NFTs.

In this issue, we examine what this might mean for the creative industries and how it will impact how we work, shop and play.

Creative Review Future issue spread about NFTs
Creative Review Future Issue spread about sustainability

As part of this, we take a closer look at some of these burgeoning technologies and how to navigate them, while asking what they mean for creativity and culture at large.

We also uncover how to make brands and products future-fit, unpack the meaning of brand activism today, and hear from D&AD president and Central Saint Martins dean Rebecca Wright about the role of design education in the creative industries of tomorrow.

Elsewhere, we investigate where the beauty industry is heading with Lauren Bowker, and discuss how it overlaps with tech in a conversation with digital artist Claudia Rafael, who created this issue’s abstract cover.

Creative Review Future Issue spread about the future of beauty
Creative Review Future Issue spread with digital artist Claudia Rafael

On the topic of evolution, regular readers will notice some changes in this issue: we’ve stripped out the front and back sections of the magazine, which featured our columnists, and have moved these pieces online, where they are able to more immediately respond to trends and changes in the industries.

Instead, we want CR in print to become a reference tool for our readers – a very beautiful one, naturally, and you’ll see we’ve refreshed our design to illustrate this. We want each issue to be something you can keep and refer to over the years, and that will hopefully have a lasting value more akin to a book than a magazine in its traditional, more ephemeral sense.

Hopefully this issue offers a snapshot of the now, which will be both useful today but also in ten, even 20, years’ time too.

Creative Review Future Issue spread about the digital shopping
Creative Review Future Issue spread about brand activism
Creative Review Future Issue spread about nostalgia

STOCKISTS

Latest from CR

More from CR

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Compression–Cradle–Lucy-McRae

Imagining our future bodies

How will new ways of designing our bodies and our health, including gene editing, affect our future selves? Lucy McRae explores these concepts in her art, presenting radical sci-fi ideas that are rooted in science fact

Black Dice’s career in visuals

Part band, part art project, over the last 25 years Black Dice’s sounds and images have pushed the possibilities of collage and trampled over the loud, joyful line between serious and playful

Grace Francis on the value of design thinking

Having made their mark at agencies ranging from Grey to Droga5, Grace Francis is about to embark on a new chapter at WongDoody. We speak to them about why good design should feed into advertising as a whole and how to create a work culture that is truly inclusive

Designing for Grief

The messy, unpredictable experience of grief has moved online, but how do we design for such an individual and complex set of emotions?

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham