Ragged Edge rebrands Gaia, a startup offering the world’s first IVF insurance

The studio set out to create a brand “that could behave with real conviction, without ever losing its empathy”

By

Offering the world’s first IVF insurance, Gaia was created after its founder, Nader AlSalim, had a firsthand experience of what is a complex and expensive procedure. He was inspired to find a way of helping other families access IVF without succumbing to the financial hurdles that often make it impossible or unsustainable in the long-term.

AlSalim was also keen to challenge the preconceptions and stigma that surround IVF, as well as the antiquated imagery many fertility companies still use. This imagery tends to depict the family unit in a traditional and heteronormative way, alienating families that are not similarly structured.

Ragged Edge’s refreshed branding for Gaia counters these depictions, instead offering an inclusive, welcoming picture of the modern family, as well as a more empathetic and realistic understanding of the IVF journey. Using simple yet effective collaging techniques, it shows the many experiences one can go through during this process, as well as the different kinds of people that choose to use IVF.

This diversity is further embraced through Gaia’s new wordmark, which features both an uppercase and lowercase ‘a’ to represent the fact that no two families are the same. Meanwhile, an inspiring yet grounded colour palette aims to capture the difficulties of going through an IVF journey without compromising the optimism needed along the way.

As a whole, Gaia’s new identity is empathetic yet realistic. Unlike other organisations within the fertility industry, it does not shy away from the fact that the success of IVF is never guaranteed, and the process itself may not be an easy one. But nor does it make the treatment feel out of reach. Instead, it presents IVF as something that everyone should have access to, no matter their financial situation or the makeup of their family.

raggededge.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Rachel Flemminger Hudson

Celebrating New Talent

We’ve interviewed 14 people across the fields of photography, design, illustration, creative tech and more to see what they make of the industry today

Design and the cost of living crisis

While Britain grapples with recession and a cost of living crisis, we examine how design and communication can spotlight helpful resources to struggling households and activate political change

Ryu Ika: A flash of reality

Photographer Ryu Ika captures the absurd chaos of everyday life, using her sweaty, bloody, brightly lit images to try to make sense of the world around her

Vincenzo Ragona

Vincenzo Ragona on learning on the job

Vincenzo Ragona began his career in design learning from YouTube videos but – via a degree at Ravensbourne – is now working with clients including Jamie xx and Apple Music. He explains his hopes for a changing industry

Leanne Rule

In praise of silliness

Providing the perfect antidote to our serious times, Leanne Rule’s illustrations and animations have caught the eye of everyone from femcare brand Libresse to the makers of Love Island

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

PROJECT MANAGER

LONDON

MIDDLEWEIGHT DESIGNER

LONDON

PACKAGING DESIGNER

LONDON