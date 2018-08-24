As a part of gaming week on CR, we speak to two gaming studios, Playmob and Glitchers, about gaming for good and the work they are doing around developing games for the betterment of the world

This week on CR we’ve written a lot about the business and craft of making video games, touching upon their storytelling power and the visual delight the medium offers both for those creating the games and those playing them.

Now we take a look at how gaming is being used for social good; for raising awareness about social issues, fundraising for charities, collecting data for scientific research and more.