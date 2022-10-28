Is Gen Z turning away from booze, and what can brands do?

With younger generations taking a different approach to drinking, brands are having to rethink what they’re selling, and how they’re selling it

By

Booze isn’t “cool” any more, according to Vice. Indeed, there’s been a slew of headlines over the past year or so saying something similar: The Guardian describes a “new temperance”, stating that British people aged 16 to 24 are least likely to drink, with 26% of that age group “fully teetotal”.

It’s a tricky trend for booze brands to navigate, for obvious reasons: we hear time and again about the battle across all sectors to target this lucrative Gen Z crowd – and when they’re said to be shunning a category completely, that’s got to make them uneasy.

Latest from CR

More from CR

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Ideas for people who hate advertising

Pancho Cassis, the global CCO of ad agency David, is known for campaigns that surprise and subvert expectations. He talks to us about getting the best out of his teams and why he advocates for cautious growth

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

3D/INTERIOR DESIGNER

LEICESTER