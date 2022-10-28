Is Gen Z turning away from booze, and what can brands do?

With younger generations taking a different approach to drinking, brands are having to rethink what they’re selling, and how they’re selling it

Booze isn’t “cool” any more, according to Vice. Indeed, there’s been a slew of headlines over the past year or so saying something similar: The Guardian describes a “new temperance”, stating that British people aged 16 to 24 are least likely to drink, with 26% of that age group “fully teetotal”.

It’s a tricky trend for booze brands to navigate, for obvious reasons: we hear time and again about the battle across all sectors to target this lucrative Gen Z crowd – and when they’re said to be shunning a category completely, that’s got to make them uneasy.