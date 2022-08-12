Tag Agency takes the logical, and community-driven, step of connecting brands with young people and giving them a much-needed platform to get their voices heard

Agencies and creatives are constantly battling with how to appeal to that apparently most lucrative, but elusive audience: Gen Z. But those at the helm of the creative are very, very rarely Gen Z themselves, and are quick to point out that this fresh-faced new cohort of potential consumers aren’t actually about ‘stuff’ at all, but experiences, sustainability, ethics, et al. That, coupled with another point creatives don’t hesitate to mention – the fragmented channels Gen Z accesses both on and offline – makes reaching these hip young things no small challenge for traditional agencies, no matter how much they want to talk about TikTok.

The most logical step would be to involve these people in creative conversations – in fact, it seems bonkers that this approach seems so radical. Surely in order to understand a certain audience, brands and agencies alike would want to collaborate with them?

Tumisha Balogun and Alvin Owusu Fordwuo have done just that in forming their agency, Tag, all the while elevating the voices of young people aged 16-25 from marginalised communities. “We know that our young people are global sources of innovation and inspiration,” says Fordwuo. “However, too many young people are made to believe that they have to leave their culture, heritage, and lived experiences at the door in order to ‘fit in’ … they aren’t offered the opportunity to tell their stories, or leverage their cultural capital.”