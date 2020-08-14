The co-founder and CCO of Uxus highlights the ways in which retail brands need to consider how the pandemic has impacted their consumers and what they can do to engage with them

George Gottl is co-founder and CCO of Uxus, a global creative brand and design agency that has worked with an array of familiar brands including Selfridges, Sephora, Nike, Dover Street Market and many more.

With retail at the forefront of the sectors impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Gottl has been looking at how luxury brands need to alter the way things are done in line with a consumer base that has been fundamentally changed. Here he talks about the ways in which brands, particularly in the luxury sector, need to change not only the way they speak to consumers but also consider how to stay relevant to them.