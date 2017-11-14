Penny

Germany store Penny tackles family disharmony in its Christmas ad

While most brands go for festive sparkles in their Christmas ads, Penny tackles the gloomy, but very real, subject of families who are estranged.

By

Christmas can be a difficult time for many, made worse by the plethora of ads which show happy families celebrating together, full of easy cheer.

We’ve occasionally seen advertisers tackle some of the challenges of Christmas – John Lewis’ Man on the Moon ad in 2015 was one of a number of ads that year that addressed loneliness, for example. This new ad, from German supermarket chain Penny, looks instead at the question of family members who are separated through arguments or conflict, and how hard Christmas can be for them.

Penny
Penny

The spot does have a happy ending (this is advertising after all, not a Sunday night drama), though it avoids cheesiness and does a great job of illustrating visually the emotional challenges that may be faced by those trying to make amends. It is a thoughtful approach to a difficult issue.

Agency: Serviceplan Campaign
Global CCO: Alexander Schill
ECD: Christoph Everke
Creatives: Henrik Pfeiffer, Marie Sophie Legat
Director: Chiara Grabmayr
Production company: Stink

CR Recommends

What's the story?

The Storytelling issue, Oct/Nov 2017, is out now.
We invited writers to respond to our cover image
this month: read their stories inside.
PLUS: Tom Gauld, Oliver Jeffers, Giphy & S-Town

Buy the issue

The Annual 2018

The Creative Review Annual is one of the most
respected and trusted awards for the creative
industry. We celebrate the best creative work from
the past year, those who create it and commission it.

Enter now

Jobs

View more

MOTION GRAPHICS DESIGNER

London - £35,000 - £40,000

CREATIVE INTERIOR DESIGNER

Birmingham - Salary £30-£35k

CREATIVE RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT

Leeds, West Yorkshire - £20,000 - 30,000

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London (Central) - Competitive

Make the most of CR