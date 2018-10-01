Get lost in a compendium of mazes

Labyrinths both real and fictional feature in a new book dedicated to the history of the maze, which spans everything from church mosaics to planted puzzles

Maze from Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, 1980

Written by Angus Hyland and Kendra Wilson, The Maze: A Labyrinthine Compendium proves there’s more to the story than just the Minotaur and Ariadne’s ball of wool – which she lends to Theseus so he can find his way back out of the labyrinth.

The book covers a diverse set of examples, featuring everything from a mosaic labyrinth in an Algiers church that dates back to AD 324, to the Baroque-style yew maze of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.

