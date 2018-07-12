Get some serious sneaker envy at New York’s Tongue + Chic exhibition

Some of the most coveted trainers in the world are on display in New York, as part of an exhibition of one-off footwear organised by auction house Phillips

Nike White Lebron 15. Image courtesy of Phillips

Kicks covered in Shantell Martin scribbles, football boots patterned in Kehinde Wiley print and a pair of intricately embroidered Nike Lebrons – these are just a few of the shoes gathered together for Tongue + Chic, an exhibition celebrating sneaker culture.

The trainers have been borrowed from artists and collectors as well as retrieved from the depths of brand archives for the show, which is open at 450 Park Avenue until the end of August. Many of the shoes have a big-name artist attached, with trainers designed by Jenny Holzer, Takashi Murakami and Damien Hirst, among others, on display.

Although these rarely seen sneakers won’t be up for sale, another pair of one-off trainers will be auctioned by Phillips. Designed by Dominic Ciambrone – AKA the Shoe Surgeon – the shoes were originally part of an anti-slavery campaign by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

