After a tough 18 months for everyone, this year Adobe MAX is casting the future of creativity in a more positive light. The headline theme for the free three-day event is ‘Limitless Creativity for All’, reimagining creative collaboration in the hybrid-working era.

Thriving in this fast-changing global climate, however, requires resilience and flexibility as well as talent. With over 400 sessions being held from 26-28 October, including 28 hours of livestreamed content, the packed programme provides plenty of opportunities to reinvent, re-skill and up-skill yourself.

Among the speakers are Pentagram partners Eddie Opara and Giorgia Lupi, filmmaker and YouTube personality Casey Neistat, and Coca-Cola’s global VP of design, Rapha Abreu.

Alongside an inspiring line-up of world-class creative figures and design professionals are headliners sure to draw a crowd, such as Hollywood stars Riz Ahmed and Tilda Swinton, and double-Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao.

Sessions broadly fall under several main themes, to help navigate to the content most relevant to you. Here’s our inside track to help you get the most from MAX.

Creativity for all

On Thursday 28th October (7pm BST), Riz Ahmed takes the stage alongside artist, activist, inclusion and abilities pioneer Emmett Kyoshi Wilson, and Breaking Bad duo Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. Ahmed will discuss why the film and creative industry need more representation, and why difference gives you a creative edge. He will also feature alongside Aardman’s Merlin Crossingham and filmmaker Pippa Ehrlich on 27th (10:30am BST).

Tilda Swinton will be joined by social media sensation Caleb Finn and director and composer Jang Young Gyu on Thursday 28th (3am BST) to reveal their own inspirations and influences. She is also in action on 26th (9:30pm BST) alongside costume designer Paul Tazwell, background supervisor Nina Cinelli and musician and visual artist Adekunle Gold to discuss how to bring a creative vision to life on stage and screen.

Creative collaboration

As we adapt to a hybrid-working future, the art of creative collaboration is a thread running throughout Adobe MAX. In fact, it’s the primary focus of the company’s first-day keynote on Tuesday 26th October (5pm BST) – entitled Create Tomorrow Together.

Fronted by Adobe’s chief product officer Scott Belsky, the session will reveal the newest developments in the company’s Creative Cloud mobile apps and share how the company plans to make it easier for teams across the world to collaborate more effectively and productively – without the need to step inside a studio.

Following Adobe’s launch of the Content Authenticity Initiative two years ago at MAX, fighting disinformation and empowering creatives will also be part of the company’s news agenda: more will be revealed at MAX.

To get their collaborative juices flowing and help creatives to imagine, connect and create, MAX attendees will also be invited to participate in art projects, portfolio reviews and other learning experiences during the event.

Adobe’s chief product officer Scott Belsky

The future of creative apps

Of course, being Adobe MAX, you can also expect a raft of practical sessions dedicated to getting the most value from the company’s creative apps – whatever discipline you work in. There will also be opportunities to put Adobe’s latest apps to the test and participate in creative challenges.

For those keen to adapt to new ways of working, one session worth checking out is Rob de Winter’s Photoshop Design Magic: Working from Anywhere (27th October, 4pm and 7pm BST). De Winter will demonstrate how to get the most from tablet and desktop versions of Photoshop for maximum flexibility on the move.

We’ve also had a sneak peak of one noteworthy new feature for manipulating images on the fly is the ability to import, open, adjust and non-destructively edit camera raw files in Photoshop for iPad. Editors will also see intelligent colour correction in action with a demo of Premiere Pro’s new Auto Tone feature. More will be revealed at MAX.

Up-skilling the next generation

Platforms such as TikTok and Instagram have levelled the playing field for creators, with an inspiring new generation of talent earning a global following, as well as contributing their voices and perspectives on pressing social issues. Adobe MAX lifts the lid on how it’s done.

Director, cinematographer, and editor Valentina Vee’s Creating TikToks That Will Get Seen will share secrets for getting noticed – from engaging with hashtag trends, to mastering TikTok’s in-app features, to ramping up the production values with Adobe Premiere Rush on mobile. Her session runs three times on 28th October: 1am, 1:30pm and 7pm BST.

On the same day (11am BST), member of the YouTube collective Sidemen, Kon Ermakov and social influencer Younes Zarou will discuss building an audience through captivating content and compelling storytelling, and how to engage your followers behind the scenes. They will be joined by Vice Magazine’s Luna Wedler, creator of The Sophie Scholl Project, which follows the twists and turns of a young Nazi resistance fighter’s life through the medium of Instagram – an inspiring example of social storytelling in action.

To engage with all these hot topics and more, register to attend Adobe MAX for free here