Get Up, Stand Up Now’s rainbow identity ensures the “art speaks loudest”

Here Design has created a multi-coloured visual identity for Somerset House’s Get Up, Stand Up Now exhibition, which celebrates 50 years of black creativity

The show brings together artists from across several creative disciplines, curated by filmmaker and photographer Zak Ové – who drew extensively on the archive of his father, filmmaker Horace Ové, for the exhibition.

Here Design was tasked with creating an identity that would work across print and digital, as well as on-site. “It’s very challenging to sum up all the extraordinary talent in the exhibition with a singular visual that captures the breadth of the works on show and can be used across all elements of the campaign,” says Here Design’s Creative Partner Caz Hildebrand.

The studio used the silhouette of Zoe Bedeaux, whose work is included in Get Up, Stand Up Now, overlaying it onto a rainbow colour palette which was developed in partnership with Yinka Ilori. The five shades use each represent a theme from the exhibition, and according to Here Design work as a ‘backdrop’ to the show, allowing the pieces on display to take centre stage.

It’s intended to have universal appeal, with the hope that it draws in both seasoned museum-goers as well as people of all ages that don’t regularly go to exhibitions. Alongside the graphic design work, the studio also created a set of products for the shop including socks, pin badges and pencils.

“We specialise in not specialising which was a great benefit in creating so many touchpoints for the exhibition – from small pins, to out-of-home ads, to a giant flag emblazoned with the identity that will fly over the Somerset House courtyard for the duration of the exhibition,” says Hildebrand.

Get Up, Stand Up Now is on display at Somerset House until 15 September 2019; somsersethouse.org.uk; heredesign.co.uk