New Ghosted video pays tribute to Teen Wolf and Stranger Things

Fans of Stranger Things, Teen Wolf and retro horror films with charmingly lo-fi special effects will love this promo for production trio Ghosted’s new track Get Some (featuring Kamille).

The video starts out as a familiar tale of unrequited love but features an unexpected twist towards the end. It was shot in New York and directed by Fidel Luiz Healy, who has also worked on promos for Basement Jaxx and Mount Moriah.

It’s the perfect accompaniment to the tongue-in-cheek track – described as “a feisty ode to swift satisfaction” – and pays tribute to cult films from decades past with its mix of humour, hormones and gore.