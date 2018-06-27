Giant table lamps light up Manchester

The giant lights double as seating, shelter, and heating, and reference a range of styles – everything from Art Deco to Art Nouveau. A huge Anglepoise-style work lamp casts a beam of graphics across a nearby building, and passersby can lounge underneath a patterned Tiffany lamp or a bright green banker’s desk light. They’re intended to turn the surrounding square into a meeting point for the city, but also pay homage to key moments in Manchester’s history which are revealed in subtle design details.

