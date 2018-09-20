Giles Revell creates an elegant ad campaign for London’s Royal Opera House
A new poster and film campaign for the Royal Opera House sees ballet dancers and opera singers captured in movement to form abstract, colourful shapes
The new campaign has been created by creative agency Atomic to promote newly refurbished Royal Opera House, which will unveil revamped theatres and public spaces next Monday (September 24). As part of the new programme will be a series of daytime events with the aim for the venue to become open to wider audiences.
The dramatic images produced by Giles Revell will appear on posters and in films, which will air in cinemas across the UK, and online and at the Royal Opera House itself.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.