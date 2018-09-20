A new poster and film campaign for the Royal Opera House sees ballet dancers and opera singers captured in movement to form abstract, colourful shapes

The new campaign has been created by creative agency Atomic to promote newly refurbished Royal Opera House, which will unveil revamped theatres and public spaces next Monday (September 24). As part of the new programme will be a series of daytime events with the aim for the venue to become open to wider audiences.

The dramatic images produced by Giles Revell will appear on posters and in films, which will air in cinemas across the UK, and online and at the Royal Opera House itself.

