Gill Sans UltraBold: Funniest typeface around?
In movieland there’s one surefire typeface for all things funny. Here’s how Gill Sans UltraBold became the unlikely king of comedy.
Gill Sans – arguably the most quintessentially British of all British typefaces, renowned for its simple, humanist aesthetic– conjures up images of bucolic shop fronts, quaint railway stations, national institutions and mid-century book covers. Yet the classical proportions of type designer Eric Gill’s most celebrated creation belie an unlikely penchant for comedy.
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk