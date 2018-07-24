Girl Guides gets 21st century makeover

Design studio Red Stone has reimagined all of UK-based Girlguiding’s badges, as part of the organisation’s move to better reflect the career aspirations of girls and young women

Following the Scouts’ facelift earlier this year, the UK’s official organisation for Girl Guides has unveiled new designs for its badges.

Girlguiding commissioned London-based studio Red Stone to redesign its badges and accompanying handbooks, in what is the organisation’s biggest design overhaul in its 108-year history.

