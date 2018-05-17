Go See: Red explores a familiar creative dilemma

What do you when you find yourself working for a client that you don’t approve of? Hit play Red addresses this very issue. In his latest Go See column, Superunion’s Paul Cardwell explains why CR readers should see it

By

In our Go See series, Superunion Creative Partner Paul Cardwell recommends current highlights from the world of creative arts to stimulate and inspire CR readers. His latest column concerns the London revival of a brilliant play about the creative process: Red

