Go See: They Shall Not Grow Old

Through painstaking restoration, Peter Jackson’s extraordinary film brings the experience of the First World War to life. It’s a masterpiece, says Paul Cardwell

The Imperial War Museum and the BBC wanted to use their archives to commemorate the War To End All Wars on this, the centenary year of the Armistice. Some inspired person had the idea of asking Peter Jackson to look at the footage. (If that person shows up for an interview, hire them. Better still, send them round to me.)

Jackson was not the obvious choice. A masterful film-maker, his talent is in storytelling. But this is not a story: this is the truth.