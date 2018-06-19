Going green: Patagonia on the perils of greenwashing
To coincide with Cannes Lions, this week on CR we’re focusing on the ad industry. Here we speak to Patagonia’s marketing director Alex Weller about the fight for brands to remain authentic amid the deluge of sustainability focused advertising
It’s no secret that environmental consciousness is big business for brands at the moment. In the wake of a wider shift in public opinion, helped in part by the impact of recent documentaries like David Attenborough’s Blue Planet II, companies have also been striving towards a greener consumer culture. Or at least, they appear to have been.
The green movement has arguably reached a tipping point over the last 12 months. Hardly a day goes past without another story hitting the headlines about McDonalds banning plastic straws, or Pret A Manger launching a water bottle cash-back scheme. While brands finally acknowledging the havoc being wreaked on our planet can only be seen as a good thing, whether their concern is genuine or just a half-baked publicity stunt is another question altogether, argues Patagonia’s Alex Weller.
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk