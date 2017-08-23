Good enough to eat? Jessica Dance’s Comfort Food cushions

Knitted illustrations of some of our favourite foods in Dance’s trademark woolly style

Jessica Dance‘s chosen medium is wool, with which she creates witty and rather lovely illustrations and artworks. Her latest self-initiated project consist of a range of cushions portraying comfort foods such as fried eggs, hot dogs and ice cream.

In addition, Dance has also started selling framed pieces of her knitted art – if your favourite foodstuff is not featured, she can even create bespoke designs.

And in this video for the Campaign for Wool, Dance explains her working methods