Good Reads: Deem Journal is all about democratising design

As Deem Journal publishes its third issue, Envisioning Equity, we speak to the team behind the magazine about why they want to redefine design as a social practice

By

If the dictionary definition of the word ‘deem’ is to consider something in a certain way, the ambitious mission of US-based indie mag Deem Journal is to reframe our consideration of what design is – and ought to be – today.

“The idea for Deem is based in the reality that the design industry has a limited scope regarding the issues that it engages with, and we felt a need to create a platform that could help to democratise design and create space for voices that aren’t often heard in design conversations. Through the lens of exploring design as social practice, we want to be able to harness the power of socially engaged art as a means to provide a level of community engagement and accountability, as well as a tool for reframing various perspectives in the design process,” say the magazine’s founders.

Deem Issue Two

Those founders are Alice Grandoit and Nu Gote (both of whom are also co-founders of community-centric design studio Room for Magic), alongside Marquise Stillwell (who is the founder of Openbox, a studio focused on human-centred approaches to designing cities). “Our creative backgrounds intersect between design, community engagement, and urbanism.… Deem is a creative partnership between the two studios as a means to commit to the rigour and depth we need collectively to evolve our research-based practices,” they add.

The first issue of the publication, Designing for Dignity, addressed the fact that when we question the popular metrics for ‘good’ design, we are typically grappling with Eurocentric and post-colonial legacies of rationality, quality and beauty that continue to pervade our perceptions of the world. Deem, however, is more interested in probing the intention behind the design.

While it would be easy for the magazine’s editorial and art direction to get weighed down by an overly academic approach, the team’s solution is to consider complex and theoretical issues with real world context. “We are interested in elevating subjective experience and singular perspectives by compiling an intersection of voices across identity, discipline, geography and generations,” they explain.

“Relationality is also an integral part of our approach and is considered at every touchpoint, from outreach to forming the interview guide to reviewing and co-editing transcripts together to ensure fair representation. Throughout this journey, our team creativity builds a relationship with the text and images, and through our editing and production processes we highlight the interrelationship between the texts. To us, this mirrors the process of making a mixtape — a recipe that is relational, intentional, and intuitive.”

Deem Issue Three

In its latest issue, Envisioning Equity, the team addresses another growing debate through the lens of design. “Over the past year, we noticed that terms like equity and equality have landed at the foreground of pop cultural conversations, but are frequently used interchangeably and erroneously. While equality means each individual receives the same resources or opportunities, equity recognises that each person has different circumstances and allocates the exact resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome,” they say.

The new issue unpacks these differences through a variety of features and interviews, along with criticism on interdependence, reparative architecture and reconstruction, and new interpretations of equitable reform. To coincide with the new issue, the founders also launched a pop-up reading room in Los Angeles called the Reference Room. The idea was that people could come and spend time with a selection of curated materials, but it also became a place in which like-minded people were able to meet one another.

“Deem is full of rich stories and features, but what sometimes doesn’t make it into the final print is the research and references used to develop each issue. We saw an opportunity to create a platform that was meant to provide more context to the publication and allow people to engage deeper with the material that inspired us and our contributors,” say the founders.

The team has ambitious plans for the future of the magazine. “We are excited to share Deem beyond print and digital. One of our beliefs is that design is a shared experience. Being able to create moments, like the Reference Room, that allow for people to participate in design is one goal that we hope to explore more in the future. In addition, we want to continue to find more ways to open up the world of design to more voices and perspectives.

The Reference Room

Deem Journal Issue Three is out now; deemjournal.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Trends of the Year 2021

The second year of the pandemic brought about yet more uncertainty, but there was also plenty of innovation, humour and hope. Here we look back at the creative trends over the past 12 months

The Photography Annual 2021 Winners

Welcome to the winners showcase for this year’s Creative Review Photography Annual, where we celebrate the world of photography in all its forms – personal work, advertising, editorial, student/grad work and more. Shown here are our winners and honourable mentions for this year, selected by an expert panel of judges

Building the visual world of Adele

Following the release of Adele’s latest album, creative director and long-time collaborator Phil Lee discusses what it’s like to help create a brand for one of the world’s biggest artists

An Oral History of John Lewis’ The Long Wait

It was the Christmas ad that launched a thousand Christmas ads, and established John Lewis’s festive branding tropes for a decade to come. Director Dougal Wilson and adam&eveDDB co-founder Ben Priest remember how The Long Wait was made

The CDP guide to making great ads

Peter Levelle, director and former head of TV production at the storied Collett Dickenson Pearce, shares the ad agency’s gospel – including handling difficult clients, keeping creatives happy, and adopting a punishingly scrupulous approach to ideas

Seven ages of a creative

We talk to creatives aged 19 to 87 about their experiences in the creative industry, their hopes and dreams, the changes they have witnessed, and what developments they hope may come in the future

The cultural influence of Spike Lee

The acclaimed filmmaker has dipped his toe into advertising, teaching and even brand-building during his four-decade career. As he releases his first monograph, we look at how he became a pop culture icon

Can Inque reinvent the magazine?

Designer Matt Willey and editor Dan Crowe have reunited on Inque, a decade-long collaboration born out of what they love (and hate) about the world of magazines. We speak to the duo about bringing the first issue to life

How cultural institutions can tackle sustainability

Is there a responsibility for cultural institutions to not just reflect the past, but contemplate the future as well? National Gallery Victoria curator Ewan McEoin talks to CR about the museum’s latest show on sustainability and why they want to invest in designers

Why fashion is embracing gaming

As brands cotton on to the potential of gaming, CR explores why it’s a good fit for fashion labels, and what the future could hold for digital clothes, esports sponsorships and in-game narratives

Ikea and Mother on the agency-client relationship

At this year’s Festival of Marketing: The Year Ahead, Kemi Anthony, marketing communications manager at Ikea, and Katie Mackay-Sinclair, partner at Mother, discussed how nurturing a decade-long relationship has led to an array of successful campaigns

Inside the epic world of Dune

Denis Villeneuve’s adaption of cult sci-fi novel Dune is a masterclass in world-building. We speak to the film’s production designer Patrice Vermette about helping the director bring his intergalactic vision to life

Inside the French Dispatch

Wes Anderson’s star-studded film follows the dramas that unravel in a fictional French city, told from the perspective of expat journalists. We look at how graphic design and illustration brought the movie to life

Beano: 80 years of rebel creativity

Somerset House’s new exhibition explores the comic’s lasting, subversive influence, finding links between its gleeful rule-breaking and the work of contemporary artists and creatives

The art of creating a James Bond title sequence

Daniel Kleinman has been the creative mind behind almost every 007 title sequence since the 90s. He discusses his work on Daniel Craig’s final foray in No Time to Die and how he finds the delicate balance between reinvention and homage

The brands giving the DIY sector a makeover

Interest in home improvement exploded in the wake of the pandemic. We speak to DIY veteran B&Q and D2C startup Lick about how they’re communicating with consumers and whether the sector can sustain its lockdown success

How a signature motif can make your work stand out

In the competitive world of illustration, adopting a signature motif or icon in your work can help you grow your brand and your career. Here, CR speaks to three illustrators about the benefits and challenges of making one element your trademark

How I Got Here: Daniel Liévano

The artist and author delves into his philosophically minded approach to creativity, including the importance of solitude and his attempt to translate the metaphorical “magic” of Haruki Murakami

Studio Blackburn on its We Mean Green campaign

Last week a revamp, albeit a temporary one, of the British Rail double arrow logo caused a stir in the design press and on social media. CR speaks to Studio Blackburn, the team behind the update, to get an insight into the project and how they felt about the reaction

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham