In our latest round up of interesting new magazines we look at one that celebrates lost imagery, another about open fire cooking and a third that takes a poetic look at our relationship with our pet pooches

Inspired by the pop culture magazines of the 70s and 80s like Interview, Ritz and Façade, Homesick is a quirky little creation from image researcher Reagan Clare.

Pit is a food magazine but focuses specifically on open fire cooking, a niche that wasn’t being served by any other printed magazine out there according to one of the founders, Holly Catford.

Biannual magazine Dog makes me question whether our obsession with pooches has gone too far. But can you really resist the adorable face of Bella (Sharon Osborne’s privileged Pom) featured on the cover of Issue 4?

