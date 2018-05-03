Google’s first VR Doodle is a charming homage to George Méliès
Nexus Studios has collaborated with Google Spotlight, Google Arts & Culture and the Cinémathèque Française to create a 360-degree interactive Doodle inspired by the work of the pioneering French director George Méliès
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk