Google’s first VR Doodle is a charming homage to George Méliès

Nexus Studios has collaborated with Google Spotlight, Google Arts & Culture and the Cinémathèque Française to create a 360-degree interactive Doodle inspired by the work of the pioneering French director George Méliès

By

Latest from CR

The Humour issue

CR gets serious about being funny featuring
Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Lisa McGee,
Naresh Ramchandani, David Kolbusz, Roz Chast,
Emily Oberman, Asterix, Stephen Collins,
Dominic Wilcox and the DLR

Buy here

Jobs

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

Make the most of CR