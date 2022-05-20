Google_Pixel_Magic_Eraser_5

Google Pixel ad sees unwanted elements from photos cast into the abyss

The magic eraser tool on the Google Pixel 6 smartphone allows users to effortlessly remove erroneous background objects and people. But where do they end up?

By

The new spot from Google, by Anyways Creative, opens as a neat product demo for its ‘magic eraser’ tool. We watch as a snapper removes a runner from the background of her photo to make it look neater.

Things then take a fun turn as the said jogger finds herself in a magical land filled with other objects, cars, street signs and lampposts that have been similarly edited from photos. Thankfully she seems pretty relaxed about the new world she has entered.

The release of the spot is accompanied by a live experience held on London’s Regent Street for the next two weeks, which aims to “immerse audiences in the playful Google Pixel World of Magic”.

The live event continues the magic realism of the film concept, inviting guests in via a façade that has the appearance of a retro high street photo shop before transporting them via ‘a secret portal’ into the experience.

Once there they can experiment with the magic eraser tool as well as experience “fantastical interactive installations” which aim to bring the ‘deleted delights’ scenes from the film to life.

Images from the Google Pixel installation in London

Credits:
Creative Agency, Creative: Anyways Creative
Creative Agency, Culture & Experience: Amplify
Director: Sophia Ray
Production Company: Partizan
VFX: Coffee & TV

Latest from CR

More from CR

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

For the Record The Photographer's Gallery Miles Davis

What makes an album cover iconic?

A new show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London examines the historic role imagemakers have played in helping build musicians’ brands. We explore why this relationship is more vital than ever in the streaming age

Sproutl film still showing 'sprout' symbol

The great gardening rebrand

A gang of upstart new gardening businesses are tapping into the world’s collective plant addiction, and design and branding is pivotal to their success

Why pet food is having a design moment

In the past decade the pet food market has transformed: traditional kibble is out in the cold and a new breed of innovative, design-friendly brands represent our evolving relationship with our furry friends

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER