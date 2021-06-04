Google’s new ad reflects on the highs and lows of a post-lockdown summer

The campaign from Uncommon explores our hopes and fears for the future, covering everything from Covid-induced social anxiety to the return of hugs, parties and football

Framed through the lens of the tech giant’s all-powerful search bar, the film paints a picture of what the next few months could be like – and the questions many of us have as life begins to return to normal.

The ad combines still imagery and snippets of film – set to a Jamie XX soundtrack – with search queries many of us will be familiar with, including ‘things to do outside’ and ‘what is reopening anxiety’.

While some of the more personal questions, such as how to remember lost loved ones, are the kinds of things many of us might keep in our heads, they’re nevertheless a moving reflection of how the last 18 months have impacted the world.

The film captures a strange moment in time, as we swing between hope for the future and worry about what it might hold. But where it succeeds is by celebrating and highlighting the more relatable parts – and the things that we’ll remember most from this weird time.

Credits:

Agency: Uncommon

Director: Josh Tenser

Editor: James Rose at The Quarry

Post-production and VFX: Untold

Grade: Youngster

Soundtrack composer: Jamie XX